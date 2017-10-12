× Burbank woman’s screams scare off man who tried to sexually assault her

BURBANK, Ill. – Police are searching for a man who ran off after a woman screamed when he tried to sexually assault her.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was walking home from work around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday near 81st and Sayre Avenue in Burbank when she was approached from behind by a unknown man.

The man placed her into a bear hug and threw her onto the ground. She tried to fight off the offender and as he started to take her pants off, she started to scream. The man then got off the victim and ran from the scene.

Police described the offender as a black male, about 24 years old about 5 feet 7 inches and was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Investigative Unit.