× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Minnesota

* Minnesota dropped a 5-4 shootout decision vs. Carolina at PNC Arena last Saturday night, falling to 3-8-2 in its last 13 regular-season road tilts overall (dating to March 2 last season). The Wild went 4-0-0 when getting four or more days off between games in 2016-17 (excluding season-opening game).

* The Blackhawks beat the Canadiens, 3-1, at Bell Centre on Tuesday night, improving to 3-0-1 on the season. The last time Chicago began a campaign with at least one point in five straight games was when it started 4-0-1 in 2014-15.

* Including lighting the lamp at least three times in each of the first four games of the season, the Blackhawks have scored 21 goals overall in 2017-18 – their most in the first four games of any year since 1968-69 (scored 22). Chicago’s most goals in the first five games of any season is 26, done in 1945-46.

* The Blackhawks won each of their last three games vs. the Wild in 2016-17, scoring at least four goals in each of those triumphs. That said, Minnesota is 4-1-0 in its last five skates against Chicago at United Center.

* Chris Stewart lit the lamp last Saturday night, giving him a team-high three points (2g, 1a) in the first two games of the season. Dating to the beginning of 2012-13, Stewart has just three points total (2g, 1a) in his last 17 skates against the Blackhawks (including postseason).

* Brandon Saad lit the lamp for the fifth time of the season on Tuesday night, giving him a team-high seven points in 2017-18, and at least one point in each of the Blackhawks’ first four tilts of the year. Including the postseason, Saad has 16 career points (7g, 9a) vs. the Wild – tied for his second most against any opponent.