Austin sex assault stopped by victim’s phone ringing, police say

CHICAGO – A ringing cell phone may have stopped a man from raping a girl who was on her way home from school on Wednesday.

Police are now looking for the man that tried to assault her. The attempted attacked happened in the Austin neighborhood on West West End Avenue near Pine.

It’s not known what school the girl attended but there are multiple schools in the area. Police spent the afternoon knocking on doors trying to find out who attacked the child on her way home.

Chicago police said the young girl was walking home from school just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night when a man grabbed her and pulled her into an alley near the 5500 block of West West End Avenue.

“It make me feel like hurt and like scared for that little girl,” a neighborhood resident.

When the man tried to remove the girls pants her cell phone rang – and he ran.

“He should get caught. He should be punished for it,” a neighborhood resident said.

Police said the man who attacked is about 5 feet 7 inches. He’s described as a dark skinned black man with a full beard between 45 and 60 years old.

“They used to have this CPS watch, neighborhood watch when they get out of school but I haven’t seen them out here,” Ricky Harvey said.

Nearby schools said they just found out about the incident and plan to tell parents what happened.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, dozens of sex offenders live in the area—five of them are just a few blocks from the alley where the girl was attacked.

Sex offenders in Illinois can’t live within 500 feet of a school.

But there were multiple sex offenders in the neighborhood who were breaking that rule – some even living right next door to an elementary school.

Police spent the afternoon telling residents what happened, canvassing the neighborhood and warning people to be extra careful.

Police are still investigating the incident. Nobody is in custody.

WGN also reached out to the Illinois Department of Corrections about the sex offenders living next to schools in this area. They have not responded.

People can submit crime tips at www.cpdtip.com and get up to $1,000 if it leads to a felony arrest.