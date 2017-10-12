Amateur boxers enter the ring for Mercy Home gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taking a punch to the face isn't usually required to help out your favorite charity but that's how it's been done for nearly 26 years at Ringside for Mercy's Sake Gala.

The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls helps hundreds of kids from rough circumstances and provides assistance with housing, jobs and education.

The home is dependent on donations to keep it's doors open, so their Gala on October 14th is crucial for funding.

For the past 26 years, the gala has included eight live amateur boxing bouts between employees of firms in the financial services, real estate and other industries. They have just weeks to train before getting in the ring, to face their opponent. Their coach, former golden glove champ, Glenn Leonard says it takes a lot of courage to get lace up their gloves to fight in front of thousands.

"It's a scary moment to get in there in front of twelve thousand people. The ring can feel claustrophobic with a guy ten feet away from you and arms this long," he says.

Ringside for Mercy's Sake is this Saturday, October 14th at Chicago's Marriot Grand Ballroom. For tickets, go to mercyhome.org.