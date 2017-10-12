× Ald. Ameya Pawar drops out of Illinois governor’s race

CHICAGO — Ald. Ameya Pawar is dropping out of the Illinois race for governor.

Pawar announced Thursday that his campaign doesn’t have the money to continue.

Pawar is in his second term representing the 47th Ward.

He plans to start a political action committee called One Illinois.

Pawar said it will “organize young people around progressive issues and fight the false and bigoted divides around race, class, and geography.”

Alderman Pawar did not endorse any other candidates.