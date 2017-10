Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For the second time in less than a week, there's been a crash and grab at a store in the city's North Austin neighborhood.

A green Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into the front window of the "Villa" shoe store in the 1500 block of North Cicero, just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thieves got away with merchandise.

Last week, a black truck crashed into the same business.

Items were taken during that crash and grab as well.