Woman found dead inside burning house in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. — A woman was found dead early this morning inside a burning house in Harvey.

Firefighters received the call about the fire on Leavitt Avenue around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived to find the woman dead in the rear of the building.

She had a gunshot wound. The house is a total loss.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The state fire marshal is trying to determine the cause of the fire.