Water Dept. Commissioner responds to allegations of racism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --Several former city workers are coming forward claiming the Chicago Water Department is awash in racism.

WGN Investigates first reported Tuesday night on a rope shaped like a noose spotted in a city truck and the Water Department Commissioner responded to the incident on Wednesday.

The picture reigniting racism claims in the Chicago Water Department shows a rope that looks like a noose and the truck driver who made the noose told his bosses that it was a pen holder.

He apologized and it was case closed.

"What you're seeing in the noose is a common occurrence in various forms of racism,” Michael Outlet, a retired water department worker, said.

Several recently retired water department workers joined Alderman David Moore Wednesday in calling for city council hearings into what they call a racist culture at the water department.

"Blacks are not being promoted, blacks are not being treated equally. Blacks are being punished while whites are being forgiven,” Outley said.

This spring, the city's inspector general revealed several workers, including an alderman's son who was a water department supervisor, circulated racist and sexist emails.

One mockingly offered what were called Chicago Safari tours--visits to shootings scenes in African-American neighborhoods.

"You'll see a lot of animals in their natural habitat," the email proclaimed.

"It's just a racist message of hanging people. We know everything else that came out with all the emails and this is just another symbolism of that,” Ald. Moore, 17th Ward, said.

The workers were fired or resigned. Mayor Rahm Emanuel ousted the water commissioner and replaced him with Randy Conner.

"Since I've been there we've fired people over these instances, we've disciplined people. And I think people are starting to get the message,” Conner said.

Conner said he reviewed the case from April and agreed to accept an apology over punishment for the truck driver who hung this rope claiming it was a pen holder.

"He was very apologetic. I didn't see any reason to bring up anything form the past especially since we're moving forward with the department,” Conner said.

The water commissioner said he has an open door policy an anyone who feels there's a hostile climate should feel confident reporting it directly to him.