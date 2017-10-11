× Vote to repeal Cook County soda tax expected today

CHICAGO — The Cook County board is expected to vote today to repeal its unpopular tax on sweetened beverages.

The board’s finance committee voted yesterday to end the penny-an-ounce tax, after listening to hours of public testimony.

Board President Toni Preckwinkle came up with the tax as a way to close a hole in the budget.

Preckwinkle and others are warning, the repeal of the soda tax may force the county to cut serves and lay people off.

Even with repeal, the tax will continue through November.