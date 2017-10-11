‘Sweet Beginnings’ helping former inmates get beekeeper jobs right out of prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Dozens of former inmates are trading in their prison jumpsuits for beekeeper suits.

The innovative program is part of an initiative developed through the North Lawndale Employment Network and a honey production company called, "Sweet Beginnings."

The name is not just a coincidence, considering the collaboration has helped hundred of ex-felons secure jobs at their honey plant and as beekeepers immediately upon release from prison. Their training ground and apiary is located on parcels of land surrounding O'Hare Airport.

Not only was all of the land donated by the Chicago Department of Aviation, but they carry the honey and honey infused beauty products inside the airport as well through various vendors.