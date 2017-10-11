Stephen Strasburg likely to start for Nationals vs Cubs in Game 4: Report
CHICAGO – It looks like Dusty Baker has had a change of heart, or perhaps one of his front line pitchers is feeling a little better today.
On Wednesday morning, reports indicate that the Nationals will indeed start Stephen Strasburg in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field at 3:08 PM. Initially, Baker said that Tanner Roark would get the start due to Strasburg being under the weather, but Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the plan has changed.
