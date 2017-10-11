Soldiers shoot pink confetti to reveal sex of fallen soldier’s baby

RALEIGH, N.C. — A group of U.S. soldiers currently based in Afghanistan helped reveal the gender of a fallen comrade’s baby, according to WTVD.

Army Spc. Christopher Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, died in August while deployed in Afghanistan. His wife, Britt Harris, found out she was pregnant only a week before he died.

“When I told him, it was the happiest I’d ever seen him,” Britt Harris told ABC News. “He was so excited.”

Harris was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, based in North Carolina, the Department of Defense told WRAL.

Britt told ABC News she wanted her husband’s fellow soldiers to share in their special moment and asked them if they wanted to be the first to know the baby’s gender.

“I asked if they’d like to be the first to know the gender and they were really excited,” she told ABC News. “I told them I would ship confetti poppers or something and they could be the first to know and feel included.”

The soldiers, crowding around in front of an American flag, opened poppers to reveal pink confetti.

“His fellow soldiers have been phenomenal and done everything they can to watch over me even from a distance,” Britt told WTVD.

Britt also shared the video on Facebook. She wrote:

“WELCOME THE NEWEST FAMILY MEMBER OF THE 82nd!!!!! Christian Michelle Harris. Chris left me my little miracle princess.”

“I probably watched it 100 times myself,” she told ABC, referring to the video. “I was crying but smiling because their reaction was so wonderful.”