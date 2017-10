GARY, Ind. — An 87-year-old Indiana man has passed away after suffering a severe beating last month.

Now Gary police are asking the public to help find those responsible

Dionisio Roldon was found with head injuries on September 25th near 40th and Broadway in Gary.

He was so badly beaten he couldn’t give officers any details about the attack.

He passed away days later.

Investigators want anyone with information to please step forward.