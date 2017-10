MONTREAL — Big game for the Blackhawks and Corey Crawford in his hometown of Montreal against the Canadiens.

He gave up a goal early, but then teammate Patrick Sharp finds rookie Alex DeBrincat for the one timer and his first goal of his career. And the Hawks stayed on top winning 3-1.

Their next game is Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild.

