Paula Cole chats with the morning crew and plays a few songs

See Paula tonight!

Space in Evanston

8 PM

evanstonspace.com

More beautiful than ever, in a twenty-plus-year-career, Paula Cole releases “Ballads”, a twenty-song collection of American jazz and folk classics from the 1930’s to the 1960’s. It is dedicated to her father, Jim Cole.

Cole started as a jazz singer and now returns, at nearly 50 years of age, to pay homage to her first love of jazz and folk. A self-described “mother and human being first” Cole is a timeless voice not only in song, but for those who have felt pain, and who still stand shining light, against all odds.

Paula Cole is the voice behind Peter Gabriel’s “Secret World Live”, hits “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?”, “I Don’t Want To Wait”, and the brave, brazen double platinum album, “This Fire”.

As the first woman in history to solely produce and receive the Best Producer Grammy nomination for her work, “This Fire”, Cole broke boundaries with a searcher’s spirit. Recently Paula is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “This Fire”, and will be performing “This Fire” in its entirety at select concerts. She has released a new video of “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?”, and a 20th anniversary-memento-live album entitled, “This Bright Red Feeling”.

In 1993, Peter Gabriel heard Paula's then-unreleased debut album “Harbinger” and invited Cole to join his “Secret World Live” tour. While touring internationally with Gabriel, Cole’s “Harbinger” debuted in 1994 to critical acclaim. She toured non-stop and released her second album, 1997’s “This Fire” for which she won the Grammy for Best New Artist along with seven nominations. Cole led the pack at Lilith Fair’s opening years, and in 1999, followed her muse to release “Amen”, a genre-crossing, social-spiritual album to diverse audiences.

After a seven-year hiatus to raise her daughter Sky, who battled childhood asthma, Cole returned to her “second, more authentic career” releasing five more albums, “Courage” (2007), “Ithaca” (2010), “Raven” (2013), “7” (2015), and “This Bright Red Feeling” (2016), touring consistently over the last decade.

Cole walks her path with her fans, writing out her life, sharing her connection at concerts and over social media. Cole’s compositions have been covered by a diverse range of artists (jazz legend Herbie Hancock, Annie Lennox, Katherine McPhee, JoJo, hip-hop duo THEY), she has sold approximately three million albums, performed with icons such as Peter Gabriel, Dolly Parton, Herbie Hancock, Emmylou Harris; Amy Lee of Evanescence, Burt Bacharach, Counting Crows, Matchbox 20, and currently has over four hundred thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. With a loyal fan base who appreciate the depth of her catalog, the loving artist-fan relationship, and the wisdom earned through pain, tears and joy, Cole is proud to go independently on her own label, 675 Records.

Cole is now Professor at her alma mater Berklee College of Music, between tours and albums. She continues to write, produce, record and perform heartfelt, meaningful, lasting music that defies categorization.