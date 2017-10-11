Midday Fix: Staytion Market and Bar

Kevin Fahey, mixologist
Staytion Market and Bar
1 W. Wacker Drive
Chicago
(312) 372-7200
www.marriott.com/
Classes:
House Made Ciders
October 12
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Pumpkin Spice Whaaat
October 19
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
In the Garden
October 26
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Barrel Fever
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. clove syrup
1 1/2 oz. bourbon
3 oz. pear cider
Directions:
Add ingredients to cocktail glass with crushed ice, stir. Garnish with pear ring.
Harvest Punch
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. aged rum
3 oz. apple cider
3/4 oz. cardamom syrup
Ingredients:
Add ingredients to cocktail glass and stir. Garnish with apple wedge.