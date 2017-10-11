Midday Fix: Fall cider cocktails

Posted 11:15 AM, October 11, 2017, by , Updated at 02:52PM, October 11, 2017

Kevin Fahey, mixologist

Staytion Market and Bar
Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel - 1 W. Wacker Drive
Chicago
(312) 372-7200
www.renaissancechicagodowntown.com

Classes:
House Made Ciders
October 12
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Pumpkin Spice Whaaat
October 19
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

In the Garden
October 26
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Barrel Fever

Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. clove syrup
1 1/2 oz. bourbon
3 oz. pear cider

Directions:
Add ingredients to cocktail glass with crushed ice, stir. Garnish with pear ring.

Harvest Punch

Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. aged rum
3 oz. apple cider
3/4 oz. cardamom syrup

Add ingredients to cocktail glass and stir. Garnish with apple wedge.