Little Activists socially conscious kids apparel line (particularly our No Bully Zone collection). We will be donating 15% of all store profits to STOMP OUT BULLYING through October 17.

How To Be An “Upstander”:

Be a friend to anyone who is being bullied

Report bad or hurtful behavior

Respect each other’s differences

Welcome new students and friends

Spread the message of positivity and love