Lunchbreak: Creole crab cakes

Chef Jude Tauzin
Tony Chachere’s Creole Foods of Louisiana
tonychachere.com
To receive a copy of The Basics of Creole Cooking:
888-827-3653
Crab Cakes
Ingredients:
3/4 cups heavy cream
1 Tbs capers, minced
1 tsp garlic, minced
1 lb backfin crabmeat
1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat
1 lemon, juiced
2 Tbs parsley, chopped
2 Tbs green onion, chopped
3/4 Tbs Tony Chachere’s Original Season
3/4 cup plain bread crumbs
3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
Directions:
In a medium sauté pan over high heat reduce cream, capers and garlic to 1/4 cup, remove from heat and allow to cool. In a large bowl mix all ingredients together except cream reduction and Jumbo lump…once all ingredients are well combined. Fold in jumbo lump and cream reduction. Portion out to 3 oz cakes and 6 oz patties place in a tray and cool immediately.
To Serve :
In a saute pan on medium/high heat drizzled with olive oil or clarified butter, brown the crabcakes for 2 min on each side and finish off in a 350 degree oven for 5 minutes until warmed thru. Serve with your favorite sauce.
Remoulade Sauce
Makes: 2 Cups
1 cup mayonnaise
4 Tbs creole mustard
1 Tbs lemon juice
1 Tbs fresh parsley, chopped finely
1 Tbs green onion, chopped finely
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp sweet pickle relish
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp Tony Chachere’s BOLD
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a medium sized bowl and chill for at least 1 hour before use.