Lunchbreak: Creole crab cakes

Chef Jude Tauzin

Tony Chachere’s Creole Foods of Louisiana

Crab Cakes

Ingredients:

3/4 cups heavy cream

1 Tbs capers, minced

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 lb backfin crabmeat

1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat

1 lemon, juiced

2 Tbs parsley, chopped

2 Tbs green onion, chopped

3/4 Tbs Tony Chachere’s Original Season

3/4 cup plain bread crumbs

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

Directions:

In a medium sauté pan over high heat reduce cream, capers and garlic to 1/4 cup, remove from heat and allow to cool. In a large bowl mix all ingredients together except cream reduction and Jumbo lump…once all ingredients are well combined. Fold in jumbo lump and cream reduction. Portion out to 3 oz cakes and 6 oz patties place in a tray and cool immediately.

To Serve :

In a saute pan on medium/high heat drizzled with olive oil or clarified butter, brown the crabcakes for 2 min on each side and finish off in a 350 degree oven for 5 minutes until warmed thru. Serve with your favorite sauce.

Remoulade Sauce

Makes: 2 Cups

1 cup mayonnaise

4 Tbs creole mustard

1 Tbs lemon juice

1 Tbs fresh parsley, chopped finely

1 Tbs green onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp sweet pickle relish

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp Tony Chachere’s BOLD

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a medium sized bowl and chill for at least 1 hour before use.