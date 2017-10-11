× Game 4 – finally – underway at Wrigley

CHICAGO — After a nearly 24 hour rain delay, Game 4 of the NLDS is underway at Wrigley Field.

Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg is starting after all. The Nationals announced several hours before the scheduled first pitch that they are going with Strasburg, hoping he can send the series back to Washington for a Game 5 tomorrow.

Manager Dusty Baker had said Tanner Roark would start because Strasburg was “feeling under the weather.”

Strasburg is facing off against Cubs Jake Arrieta. The Cubs lead the series 2-1.