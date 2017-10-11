Game 4 – finally – underway at Wrigley

Posted 3:59 PM, October 11, 2017, by and

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 11: Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning during game four of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on October 11, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — After a nearly 24 hour rain delay, Game 4 of the NLDS is underway at Wrigley Field.

Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg is starting  after all. The Nationals announced several hours before the scheduled first pitch that they are going with Strasburg, hoping he can send the series back to Washington for a Game 5 tomorrow.

Manager Dusty Baker had said Tanner Roark would start because Strasburg was “feeling under the weather.”

Strasburg is facing off against Cubs Jake Arrieta.  The Cubs lead the series 2-1.