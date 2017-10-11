× Cubs, Nationals to try again today after NLDS Game 4 rained out

CHICAGO — The Cubs and Washington Nationals remain in Chicago after Game 4 of the NL Division Series was rained out.

Neither manager elected to change starting pitchers for the game, which means Jake Arrieta will throw for the Cubs against Tanner Roark.

The Cubs lead the series two games to one as they try to advance to the NL Championship series for the third consecutive year.

Game time is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. at Wrigley Field.