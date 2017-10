CHICAGO — After yesterday’s Game 4 was postponed until today, Nationals Dusty Baker said a lot of his team was dealing with health issues because of – among of things – “mold.”

Well leave it to the Cubs fans to take a comment and run.

Well played kid. Well frecking played. pic.twitter.com/pRkV65C1Wf — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) October 11, 2017

I have safely arrived to Wrigley Field but the mold is out of control #Cubs pic.twitter.com/mwoEBgdWSH — crawly's cub kingdom (@crawlyscubs) October 11, 2017

This .@Cubs fan has the right idea 😂 pic.twitter.com/OhfASQ3E3g — Wrigley Renovations (@WrigleyRenovate) October 11, 2017

Many fans have been spotted with masks around Wrigleville today. While others have been having fun on social media.

Will today's @Cubs game be forever known as the Mold Game? pic.twitter.com/yqc4LH3NQq — Elliott Bambrough (@E2TheBam) October 11, 2017

I fully endorse #Cubs fans trolling the #Nationals "mold" problem by wearing surgical masks and/or hazmat suits to Wrigley today. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) October 11, 2017