Chicago police officers help runner with broken hip finish marathon

CHICAGO – Two Chicago police officers went the extra mile at Sunday’s Chicago Marathon.

Two officers helped Edward Hensley cross the finish line after he suffered a broken hip with just two miles to go.

They escorted him all the way to the end using a folding chair to support himself as they limped along the route.

Despite the triumph of finishing the race, both officers stayed low-key about their efforts.

“I didn’t even tell my wife about the day until I started seeing pictures on Facebook and I knew she was going to find out,” Officer Joseph Siska said.

“Even if we weren’t there, someone else I’m sure would have helped him,” Probationary Officer Alfredo Martinez said.

It took the trio two hours to finish.

Hensley wrote a letter to Mayor Rahm Emanuel and thanked the officers for their help.