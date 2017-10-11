× Bears promote WR Tanner Gentry, release WR/KR Deonte Thompson

LAKE FOREST – Before the Bears start a quick week of preparation for the Ravens, the team has made a decision to swap receivers.

On Wednesday, the Bears moved Tanner Gentry up from the practice squad to take the place of Deonte Thompson, who was released in a corresponding move.

Gentry, who shined during training camp but didn’t make the opening day roster, was called up for the game against the Buccaneers in Week 2 where he made two catches for 27 yards. He was then released but cleared waivers and picked up on the practice squad.

A five-year veteran, Thompson joined the Bears in 2015 handling receiving and kick return duties. He made 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers but this past week wasn’t targeted in Mitchell Trubisky’s first start as he saw a drop in playing time.