× All lanes blocked on OB Kennedy at Addison after crash

CHICAGO — A crash has all lanes blocked on the outbound Kennedy Expressway this morning.

The accident happened just after 5 a.m. on the outbound side of the Kennedy at Addison.

An Illinois state police vehicle and IDOT vehicle were both hit by another vehicle while responding to another crash.

OB KENNEDY AT ADDISON: State police vehicle and IDOT vehicle hit while responding to crash. Thankfully, no injuries. All lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/fJA5F8Cy3h — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 11, 2017

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Major delays in and around this area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.