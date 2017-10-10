× Woman robbed at Northwestern University parking garage

CHICAGO – A woman was robbed at a parking garage at Northwestern University’s Chicago campus, according to officials

Officials said the woman entered the elevator in the garage at 222 East Huron Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There were two men already in the elevator. When the woman exited on the 8th floor, one of them tried to take her cellphone out of her hand. She tried to hold onto the phone but the second person pushed her out of the elevator. The offenders remained in the elevator with her phone, officials said.

The woman suffered a scraped knee.

Officials said the woman described one of the offenders as a black male in his teens with short dreadlocks, a light complexion and was wearing a tan sweater and jeans. The second person was described as a black male in his teens, tall, thin, with a dark complexion and was wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University Police Department at 847-491-3456.

The woman was not affiliated with the university.