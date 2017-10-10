× Whitney Young High School’s football coach resigns

CHICAGO — Whitney Young Magnet Academy High School’s football coach Tim Franken has resigned.

DNAInfo Chicago reported that Franken quit the team after the school canceled what’s left of its football season.

Principal Joyce Kenner said the school is accepting applications for the head coaching position through November 10. She’s trying to fill the position before Thanksgiving.

Franken is staying at the school at a P.E. teacher.

The school said they canceled the rest of the season because they couldn’t get enough eligible players.