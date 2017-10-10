Terry Crews shares story of sexual assault by Hollywood exec amid Weinstein allegations
After multiple women accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, actor Terry Crews went public on Twitter to share his own story of sexual assault.
Crews said he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive when he was at a Hollywood function with his wife.
He said the unnamed executive came over and groped him. He felt like he couldn’t do anything about it for fear of going to jail and fear over how much power and influence the perpetrator had.
Crews said he understands why many women who this happens to do not come forward right away.
He said he empathizes with those who have remained silent and said Hollywood is not the only business where this happens.
Read his full string of tweets…
Weinstein stands accused of rape by multiple women, according to an explosive new story by The New Yorker magazine.
One of the accusers, Asia Argento, confirmed her account to CNN.
She also commented on the mountain of allegations against Weinstein by various actresses, saying, “This is our truth.”
Argento told Ronan Farrow that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her, and she’s been haunted by the encounter ever since.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are among the women who accused Weinstein of assaulting them.