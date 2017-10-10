Southwest Airlines kicks off 72-hour sale with deals as low as $49

DALLAS — As cold weather approaches, Chicagoans can start planning their escape. This Tuesday, Southwest Airlines kicked off a 72-hour-only sale with one-way flights as low as $49.
The sale is for flights on certain dates and includes restrictions, including no travel on Fridays and Sundays.
Here’s a list of flights available from Midway Airport for $49:
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Columbus, Ohio
- Detroit, Michigan
- Flint, Michigan
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- St. Louis, Missouri
There’s even a flight from Midway airport to Cancun, Mexico for $189.
Travel in the U.S. is valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19, and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14.
Tickets for those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 7, and Jan. 16 to March 1.
Low fares for international travel is available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13, and Jan. 10 to March 2.
The sale ends October 12.