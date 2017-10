Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Architecture Foundation's citywide open house kicks off Saturday.

You can discover more than 200 cool places in 48 hours, this weekend only. Plus, it's completely free.

The open house takes place in 20 neighborhoods across the city from as far north as Evanston to the South Shore. You can browse a full site map here.

Open House Chicago is one of the largest festivals in a network of worldwide Open House events. Discover more at openhouseworldwide.org.

