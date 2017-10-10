New Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson joins Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just a few months can make a major difference when a team switches an NHL affiliate.

That was the case for the Chicago Wolves, who are now apart of the Vegas Golden Knights organization starting with the 2017-2018 season. With the Blues taking their AHL affiliation elsewhere, that means some new players and a new coach.

That's brought Rocky Thompson to Chicago to take over the reigns of the Wolves from Craig Berube. He's a 11 year coaching veteran who led Windsor to the Ontario Hockey League championship last season.

Now he takes over the Wolves and this weekend takes his team to the Allstate Arena for their opening home game against the Ontario Reign on Saturday.

With two games in Texas already under the team's belt, Thompson appeared on Sports Feed to discuss this year's Wolves squad and this weekend's home opener.

You can watch Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman's discussion with the new coach in the video above or below.