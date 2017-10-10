Neighborhoods near Midway Airport cracking down on ‘party house’ Airbnbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Neighborhoods near Midway Airport are cracking down on Airbnb, after some residents complained about a party-like atmosphere at some of the homes.

People who live near the airport said they don’t want the so-called party houses in their neighborhoods.

“You know what? I’m not too crazy about it. Sometimes it brings in problems in the area,” Frank Taylor, Cleariong resident, said.

“Strange people coming in and these things popping up all over the place,” Aneta Zattir, Clearing resident, said.

Airbnb allows people to list their homes for rent on its website.

Instead of staying at a hotel, people visiting Chicago can instead stay in residential areas.

Alderman Michael Zalewski said there’s not that many out there.

There are only about 10 Airbnbs currently in the neighborhoods near Midway. That includes Clearing, Garfield Ridge, West Elsdon and West Lawn.

Some South Side aldermen are hoping to keep it that way.

“When you put the combo of rentals and parties together it’s never a good mix,” Zalewski said.

They hope to eventually ask city council to make the 13th and 23rd Wards completely off-limits to home sharing services.

“It’s not that I don’t trust Airbnb. I just know my neighborhood,” Zalewski said.

Alderman Zalewski says while his ward hasn’t had issues with Airbnb the ordinances he’s introducing are geared at prevention.

“We just don't want to take a chance,” Zalewski said.

Airbnb will not be banned in neighborhoods by Midway - but new Airbnb hosts won’t be allowed.

People who are already sharing their home on the site will be grandfathered in.

Airbnb has no comment on this issue.

There was evidently a big house party in Beverly on New Year’s Eve where shots were fired. That’s the party that really got everyone`s attention, but there is no effort right now to ban Airbnb in that neighborhood. As for these areas near Midway they are going precinct by precinct to crack down.