“Mitch-a-Palooza” Chapter #1 was part of Robert Zeglinski’s discussion on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It has happened. "Mitch-A-Palooza" was held for the first time, and it had a party-like atmosphere at Soldier Field.

At least at times it was.

Mitchell Trubisky got the fans on their feet with some nice throws, a few dashes out of the pocket, and a creative run on a two-point conversion. But there was a fumble on a sack, a late interceptions, and a lot of penalties by his other offensive players that put a downer on this opening night party for the QB.

While his late interception led to the Vikings' game-winning field goal in 20-17 defeat, the potential Trubisky showed left more positive vibes than negative at Soldier Field on Monday night.

Robert Zeglinski of Windy City Gridirion & The Rock River Times appeared on Sports Feed Tuesday to discuss the first effort by Trubisky along with the rest of the Bears' performance against the Vikings.

