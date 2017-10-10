Man who pushed stranger onto CTA Blue Line tracks charged: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say they've charged the man who pushed a stranger on the CTA Blue Line tracks this summer.

Chad M. Estep, 34, is charged with first degree attempted murder, aggravated batter in a public place and trespassing on the CTA without paying.

Investigators say Estep pushed another man onto the tracks in August at the Washington Street Blue Line station, and blocked him when he tried to climb back on the platform.

Some passengers heard the victim yell for help and ran interference while others pulled him up. The attacker ran away.

No word yet Estep's first court appearance.