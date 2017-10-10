Lunchbreak: Bev’s Korean fried chicken

Beverly Kim

Parachute

3500 N. Elston

Chicago

(773) 654-1460

www.parachuterestaurant.com/

Event:

Fried Chicken and Champagne Fest

Saturday, November 4

11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Kendall College

900 N. Branch Street

Chicago

For tickets and more information:

kendallcollegetrust.org/

Bev’s Korean Fried Chicken

(Serves 2-4)

1 whole chicken

Heat oil to 350 degrees. Drain the chicken out of the brine. Dip each piece into cornstarch, then the batter, then into the oil. Cook for about 6 minutes then remove from oil and allow it to rest for 4 minutes. Then, fry again for 6 more minutes until it is crispy and deep golden brown. Toss the chicken in the spicy sauce, and scatter fresh scallions on top.

Brine

Ingredients:

2 cups water

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup soy

8 slices of ginger

6 cloves of garlic, cut in half

Directions:

Combine brine ingredients and mix until sugar is dissolved. Break down chicken into eight pieces (leg, thigh, breasts cut in half, and wings) and cover with brine and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Seasoning Flour Paste

Ingredients:

2/3 cup all purpose flour

1 Tbs cornstarch (plus extra for dredging)

3/4 Tbs salt

3/4 Tbs ground black pepper

3/4 cup cold water, or until a thin batter consistency

Directions:

Combine dry ingredients for seasoning flour paste. Whisk in cold water until you have a thin batter consistency.

Spicy Sauce

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sesame oil

1/3 cup finely chopped ginger

1/3 cup minced garlic

1/2 cup mirin

2/3 cup soy

1/2 cup gochujang

1/2 cup rice wine vinegar

2/3 cup honey

1/4 cup toasted sesame seeds

1/

Directions:

Heat sesame oil in a medium sauce pan. Add ginger and garlic and cook on medium heat for about two minutes to perfume the oil. Add mirin, stirring up all the bits of garlic and ginger that sticks to the bottom of the pan. Add the rest of the ingredients, minus the fresh scallions, and bring to simmer, stirring occasionally. Let simmer for a few minutes before taking off the heat to slightly thicken the sauce.