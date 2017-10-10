× Mike Ditka on NFL anthem protests: ‘No oppression in last 100 years’

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka weighed in on the debate over the national anthem.

Ditka joined Jim Gray for an interview on the Westwood One Monday Night Football pregame show before the Bears game.

“Da coach”, who is known for his bluntness, jumped right into the kneeling debate, saying there’s been no racial oppression in the last 100 years.

“There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people”, Ditka said during the interview.

He went on by saying, “I think the opportunity is there for everybody. Race, religion, creed, color, nationality. If you want to work, if you want to try, you want to put effort — I think you can accomplish anything.”

Ditka also said he would bench players who kneeled if he was still coaching.

“I don’t care who you are, how much money you make — if you don’t respect our country, then you shouldn’t be in this country playing football. Go to another country and play football,” Ditka said.

“If you can’t respect the flag and the country, then you don’t respect what this is all about. So I would say, ‘adios.'”

LISTEN TO FULL INTERVIEW HERE