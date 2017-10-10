Early Morning Hero: Nancy Vintilla

CHICAGO – One of our October Early Morning Heroes, Nancy Vintilla, is a Storytime person at Open Books, a literacy non-profit organization in Chicago. People of all ages are excited when Vintilla reads with her cheerful outlook on life. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.
