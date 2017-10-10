× Cubs Game 4 Notes For Wednesday vs. Washington

* The Cubs earned a 2-1 home victory over the Nationals Monday to take a 2-1 series lead. Chicago has just eight runs and 15 hits over the first three games of the series, compared to seven runs and 11 hits by the Nats. They are the only two MLB teams averaging less than 3.00 runs per game in the Division Series round this year.

* Teams with a 2-1 lead in in the LDS round have gone on to win the series 74 percent of the time all-time. The Cubs are 5-1 in potential series-clinching games since 2015, compared to 1-8 in such games over the previous 100 years.

* The Nationals are 0-7 in one-run games in the postseason going back to 2014. Their 2-9 (.182) all-time record in one-run games in the playoffs is the worst by any MLB franchise.

* Ryan Zimmerman has driven in four of Washington’s seven runs this series. His .333 (18/54) career batting average in the postseason leads all current Nationals (minimum 25 PA).

* Tanner Roark will make his second career postseason start, after getting a no-decision in Game 2 of last year’s NLDS versus the Dodgers (4.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R). In his last three starts at Wrigley Field, Roark is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA.

* Anthony Rizzo is batting .333 (4/12) with a home run and five RBI this postseason. All other Cubs are batting a combined .153 with one homer and three RBI.

* Jake Arrieta went 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA in 11 starts over the months of July and August combined, but 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA in three September outings when battling a hamstring injury. He is 4-2 with a 3.64 ERA in seven career postseason starts (all with Chicago), with only one of those starts coming at home.