ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A sports memorabilia shop in Rockford is selling an extraordinary collection of Chicago Cubs baseball cards.

The collection features every Cubs baseball card from 1887 to today. Brad Parvin, the owner of the Collector's Bench, says the collector reached out to him to help him sell it -- he wants to remain anonymous. Parvin estimates the collection is worth into the six figures.

The Collector's Bench

218 E State, Rockford

815-708-7675

thecollectorsbench.com