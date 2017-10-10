× Chicago Cubs try to clinch NLCS spot today

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs will try to become the third team to advance to the final stage of Major League Baseball’s pre-World Series playoffs.

If the Cubs defeat the visiting Washington Nationals in a game set for this afternoon at Wrigley Field, they’ll move on to the National League Championship Series.

The Cubs are baseball’s defending champions, and lead the best-of-five divisional series 2 games to 1.

Righthander Jake Arrieta is scheduled to pitch for Chicago and righty Tanner Roark is set to pitch for Washington.

Game 4 is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.