Blue Man Group celebrates 20 years in Chicago

CHICAGO -- In the early '90s few people had ever heard of the Blue Man Group, much less seen their live shows. Now, they're known all over the world and they're celebrating two decades in Chicago.

Dean Richards reminds us why Blue Man Group never gets old.

Their exact Chicago anniversary is Thursday, October 12, and they're celebrating with a special birthday show at 8 p.m. filled with surprises.

Blue Man Group was purchased this summer by Cirque Du Soleil, and Dean said their combined creativity and talent may mean we ain't seen nothing yet.

