Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Montreal

* The Blackhawks lost, 4-3, in overtime to the Maple Leafs last night at Air Canada Centre, garnering a point in their first three games of the season for the first time since 2014-15 (also started 2-0-1). Chicago has scored 18 goals in 2017-18 – its second most in the first three games of any season all-time (had 19 in 1968-69).

* Montreal was shut out, 2-0, by the Rangers in New York on Sunday night, and has been outscored 8-1 in its last two setbacks. The Habs have been blanked eight times since the beginning of last season – tied for sixth most in hockey.

* Chicago took both meetings with Montreal last season, winning 3-2 at home and 4-2 at Bell Centre. The Blackhawks have defeated the Habs seven straight times overall – their longest win streak against Montreal all-time.

* Richard Panik had a goal and a helper last night, lighting the lamp for the third straight game, and giving him five points (3g, 2a) on the season overall. The last Blackhawk to score at least one goal in each of the team’s first four games of the season was Martin Havlat in 2006-07.

* Montreal’s blueliners have yet to light the lamp in 2017-18. The Habs’ defensemen scored 41 goals combined last season – tied for fifth most in hockey.

* Chicago was 10-3-1 (.750) in the second of back-to-back games in 2016-17 – second best in the NHL. Montreal went 10-3-2 (.733) last season when facing an opponent playing for the second straight night (sixth best in the league).