× Bears linebacker Willie Young placed on injured reserve with triceps injury

LAKE FOREST – The Bears injury woes in their linebacking group get worse and worse by the week. This past week was no better.

On Tuesday, the team made official the placement of outside linebacker Willie Young on Injured Reserve with a triceps injury. With surgery likely, this would keep him out for the rest of the season.

He joins linebackers Jerrell Freeman and Nick Kwiatkoski in missing significant time due to injury in the first month of the season.

Entering his fourth year with the Bears as a key outside pass rusher, Young had two sacks and seven tackles in the team’s first four games. He has 32 sacks in his career in Chicago, including 7 1/2 in the 2016 season.

It also appears the team will be without linebacker John Timu for a few weeks as well after he left Monday night’s loss to the Vikings with a leg injury in the third quarter, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Good news for #Bears LB John Timu, who was carted off yesterday with a scary-looking injury. Just a high-ankle sprain, I’m told. 2-4 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2017

Filling in for the injured Freeman and Kwiatkoski, Timu had a season-high five tackles before his third quarter injury.