Boy, 5, drowned in Illinois swimming pool, coroner says

BETHALTO, Ill. — The coroner in Madison County says a 5-year-old boy found under water in a Bethalto back yard swimming pool apparently drowned.

Coroner Stephen P. Nonn says Chance M. Shewmake was pronounced dead about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Nonn says officers found the boy in the pool after his mother called authorities when she couldn’t locate him.

A Monday autopsy found the boy’s preliminary cause of death is drowning.

The Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force is investigating.

Bethalto is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.