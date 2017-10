× 3 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in car on South Side

CHICAGO — Three men were shot, one fatally, in a car on the city’s South Side.

A man walked up to the parked car in the 200 block of West 107th Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday, and opened fire.

One man was shot in the back and died. Two others are in serious condition.

The driver flagged down a state police trooper at Halsted and Vincennes and reported the shooting.

Police haven’t caught the shooter yet.