11-year-old girl’s adoption surprise caught on camera

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — An 11-year-old girl was caught on camera after learning that she would be adopted. The news caught her off guard, and the video has since gone viral.

“It’s the biggest thing that ever happened to me,” 11-year-old Tannah Butterfield told KUTV.

Tannah spent the last two years wishing the judge would make her foster parents her forever parents. Last Monday, her friend Miss Jackie Alexander, the office manager at Tannah’s school, gave Tannah the news she’d been waiting to hear.

“My heart was so happy. It was like ‘ah!’ I was like screaming,” Tannah said.

Tannah was so happy that she wouldn’t let go of Miss Jackie. Alexander was so touched that she shared the video on social media. The video has been viewed thousands of times since.

“There’s a lot going on in the world and there’s a lot of sadness that we see, but you know what? There’s joy that happens every day,” Alexander said.

Tannah had her own message.

“Never, ever, ever give up,” she said.

Tannah hopes when people watch her video, they will remember that if you wish for something long enough, it may just come true.