Woman loses finger in freak accident at son’s tee-ball game

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A mother lost her finger in a freak accident during her son’s tee-ball game.

Chelsey Brown and her husband were watching their son’s first tee-ball game two weeks ago when the accident happened.

Chelsey said she decided to get up so she could get a better view.

Her wedding ring got caught on the fence and when she stepped off the bench her finger was severed.

She was rushed to the hospital but the surgeon said the finger was too damaged to reattach.

Chelsey now wears her wedding rings on her right hand, but said that still makes her nervous and may put them on a necklace.