Van Buren Bridge project underway

Chicago, Il – – Construction to completely replace the Van Buren Bridge over the Kennedy expressway began Monday.

It’s part of the City’s $475 Million dollar overhaul of the Jane Byrne Interchange.

Van Buren St. between Halsted and Des Plaines streets will remain closed during construction which is expected to finish in about a year, next summer.

The City says Eastbound Van Buren traffic will be detoured north on Halsted, east on Jackson Boulevard and south on Desplaines.

The Jane Byrne Interchange project will be completed by 2021.