Two chances at soaking rains over coming week in Chicago
-
“NNE” winds to keep rip currents and waves coming through Saturday; swimmers urged to exercise caution; rain-free, eminently comfortable weekend weather ahead
-
Cool open to meteorological autumn – but a warmup on the way
-
Warm temps, chance of rain Tuesday
-
Weakening Nate soaking the East; more rain headed here
-
Strong to severe thunderstorm risk returns later tonight and continues Monday-Tuesday
-
-
Risk of severe storms/flood-producing downpours continues Thursday through Friday and Saturday
-
Flood, storm clean up continues after another round of storms hits Chicago area
-
Influx of warm, humid tropical air to fuel thundery downpours later Wednesday/Wed. night; sections of the Chicago area could see heaviest rain tallies of past 2 weeks
-
Chicago at the epicenter of record hot air mass; string of 90-degree highs to grow over the weekend; astronomical start of Fall, 2017 hits amid Friday’s afternoon heat; Maria’s waves to pound East Coast next week
-
Cubs game against Diamondbacks underway after rain delay
-
-
Midweek rains to further alleviate area dryness
-
Summer-like warmth returns, then cooler with a chance of rain
-
WGN’s eclipse forecast for Chicago