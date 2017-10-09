× Police officer fatally shot, Texas Tech on lockdown

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn told CNN.

“The shooter is still at large and the campus is on lockdown,” he said.

The school ordered a lockdown after a shooting was reported at the campus police station.

University officials issued an alert to students on social media, noting that the suspected shooter had not been apprehended.

The alert urged those on campus to “take shelter in a safe location.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017